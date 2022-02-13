L' ASTRONAUTA TEDESCO MATTHIAS MAURER REGALA A LUCA PARMITANO E A TUTTI NOI QUESTA SPLENDIDA VISTA DELLA SICILIA

Con poche semplici parole l'astronauta Tedesco Matthias Maurer, impegnato nella missione Space-X ha regalato un bellissimo scatto con la splendida vista della Sicilia.

Non è uno scatto molto pulito, inizia il tweet, poiché al momento c'è troppa umidità nell'aria dell'Europa, ma il vulcano di casa di @astro_luca #Etna sta chiaramente fumando (e sputando lava come ho appreso dalle notizie)

Not a very clean shot since there is way too much humidity in Europe’s air at the moment but @astro_luca's home volcano #Etna is clearly smoking (and spitting lava as I learnt from the news) 🌋 pic.twitter.com/gL5uNOkZUy

— Matthias Maurer (@astro_matthias) February 12, 2022