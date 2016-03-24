95047

Scrutatori Referendum: ecco l'elenco dei sorteggiati

La consultazione del prossimo 17 aprile

24 marzo 2016 12:37
scrutatori Referendum Popolare del 17042016 (1)-page-002
scrutatori Referendum Popolare del 17042016 (1)-page-003
scrutatori Referendum Popolare del 17042016 (1)-page-004
scrutatori Referendum Popolare del 17042016 (1)-page-005
scrutatori Referendum Popolare del 17042016 (1)-page-006
scrutatori Referendum Popolare del 17042016 (1)-page-007
CLICCA QUA E SCARICA LISTA

(dal sito del comune)

