Scrutatori Referendum: ecco l'elenco dei sorteggiati
La consultazione del prossimo 17 aprile
A cura di Redazione
24 marzo 2016 12:37
95047.it
scrutatori Referendum Popolare del 17042016 (1)-page-002
scrutatori Referendum Popolare del 17042016 (1)-page-003
scrutatori Referendum Popolare del 17042016 (1)-page-004
scrutatori Referendum Popolare del 17042016 (1)-page-005
scrutatori Referendum Popolare del 17042016 (1)-page-006
scrutatori Referendum Popolare del 17042016 (1)-page-007