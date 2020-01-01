VATICANO, UNA DONNA STRATTONA BERGOGLIO: IL PAPA SI INFURIA E REAGISCE
This evening after visiting the Nativity scene in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis loses his cool after being grabbed by a pilgrim who wouldn't let go of his hand. The Pope repeated slapped her hand and told her to let go of him. pic.twitter.com/6Qrgh8aZKz
— Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) December 31, 2019
Una fedele troppo 'aggressiva' e Papa Francesco perde la pazienza. Dopo la solenne celebrazione del Te Deum, il Pontefice è sceso in piazza San Pietro per ammirare il presepe plastic free donato dalla Regione Autonoma del Trentino e si è avvicinato ai fedeli. Una donna ha afferrato la mano del Papa, tirando a sè il braccio del Pontefice. Francesco, per liberarsi, ha dovuto usare le maniere forti...