VATICANO, UNA DONNA STRATTONA BERGOGLIO: IL PAPA SI INFURIA E REAGISCE

This evening after visiting the Nativity scene in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis loses his cool after being grabbed by a pilgrim who wouldn't let go of his hand. The Pope repeated slapped her hand a...

01 gennaio 2020 18:09
This evening after visiting the Nativity scene in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis loses his cool after being grabbed by a pilgrim who wouldn't let go of his hand. The Pope repeated slapped her hand and told her to let go of him. pic.twitter.com/6Qrgh8aZKz

— Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) December 31, 2019

Una fedele troppo 'aggressiva' e Papa Francesco perde la pazienza. Dopo la solenne celebrazione del Te Deum, il Pontefice è sceso in piazza San Pietro per ammirare il presepe plastic free donato dalla Regione Autonoma del Trentino e si è avvicinato ai fedeli. Una donna ha afferrato la mano del Papa, tirando a sè il braccio del Pontefice. Francesco, per liberarsi, ha dovuto usare le maniere forti...

